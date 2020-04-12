Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Spanish Football Club Real Sociedad Cut Player Salaries By Up To 20%

Updated: 12 April 2020 08:34 IST

Real Sociedad were in fourth place in the Spanish league when La Liga was suspended last month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spanish Football Club Real Sociedad Cut Player Salaries By Up To 20%
Real Sociedad said they were cutting players' wages by up to 20 per cent. © La Liga/Twitter

Real Sociedad said on Saturday that they were cutting players' wages by up to 20 per cent in an attempt to stabilise the club's budget during the coronavirus crisis. "An agreement has been reached with the first team for the reduction of their wages by 20 per cent in case the league does not resume this season, and by 5 per cent in case the season can start again," said a club statement. "This decision, taken with all of the parties concerned, helps us avoid traumatic measures for the rest of our employees and helps to balance the club's economic objectives in the face of a drop in income suffered after the suspension of competition."

Real Sociedad also announced a 20 per cent refund on season tickets for its supporters.

At the time of the La Liga suspension last month, Real Sociedad were in fourth place in the league.

They had also qualified for the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in Seville on a date still to be decided.

Real Madrid had already announced wage cuts, estimated by Spanish media to be 10 per cent if the season resumes and 20 per cent if the league is abandoned.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have cut salaries by 70 per cent.

Spain is one of the worst-hit nations by the virus which has already claimed more than 16,500 lives in the country.

