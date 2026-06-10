World champions Spain and France booked their tickets to the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil on Tuesday, but England missed out on automatic qualification despite beating Ukraine. Spain thumped Iceland 6-1 in Reykjavik with Vicky Lopez scoring twice. Edna Imade, Salma Paralluelo, Claudia Pina and Aitana Bonmati were also on target to seal first place in qualifying group A3. Melvine Malard scored the only goal for France in a 1-0 home win over the Republic of Ireland on the final day of European qualifying to clinch their berth to a fifth World Cup in a row.

European champions England, who lost to Spain last week, finished second in their group despite beating Ukraine 3-0, and will have to navigate the play-offs to earn their ticket to Brazil.

Linda Boama scored the only goal for Iceland who will also go through the play-offs, after finishing in third place in the group, ahead of Ukraine.

Sarina Wiegman's England needed group leaders Spain to lose or draw in Iceland.

Only the top team in the qualifying group secured an automatic spot.

In Liverpool, defender Jess Carter got England off the mark before Georgia Stanway doubled their lead going into half-time after the hosts dominated in front of 26,065 fans at Everton's stadium.

Ukraine fought back in the second half but Beth Mead's 40th goal for her country handed the visitors a sixth defeat from their six qualifying games.

In Grenoble, Les Bleues finished first in their qualifying group A2 ahead of the Netherlands.

Malard struck just before half-time with a sumptuous acrobatic effort and the hosts held on despite playing with 10 women for the final 20 minutes after Thiniba Samoura was sent off for a second yellow card.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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