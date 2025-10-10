South Korea vs Brazil International Friendly Live Streaming: South Korea will host five-time World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Both the sides have already qualified for the 2026 mega event. During the game, Brazil will aim to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Bolivia in their last contest. The side, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, has been facing a lot of injury concerns. Goalkeeper Alisson, winger Raphinha, and defender Marquinhos are the players to miss the game against South Korea. What boosts the side is the return of Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

For South Korea, captain Son Heung-min will script history during the game. He will become the nation's most-capped men's player with his 137th appearance. South Korea come into this game after playing out a 2-2 draw against Mexico in a friendly match.

When will the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match take place?

The South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match will take place on Friday, October 10.

Where will the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match take place?

The South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea.

What time will the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match start?

The South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will show the live telecast of the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match?

The South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match will not be telecast live in India.

Which platform in India will live stream the South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match?

The South Korea vs Brazil international friendly match will not be streamed live in India.

In South Korea, Coupang Play will stream the match live, while the live telecast will be available on TV Chosun (8 pm local time). For those watching in Iran, IRIB Varzesh will be the platform for the live-streaming of the match. Meanwhile, USA and UK will have no live coverage of the match.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)