Akor Adams snatched Sevilla a late 2-1 victory over Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday to increase their chances of avoiding relegation. Celta Vigo earned a 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid to keep their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League alive, which were further boosted by Real Betis's 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad. Nigeria forward Adams's 91st minute strike propelled record seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla provisionally up to 12th, three points clear of the relegation zone. Espanyol, now without a win in 18 league matches -- all of 2026 to date -- sit 15th, two points above the drop zone, after a bad-tempered match with 10 yellow cards.

Tyrhys Dolan slammed home for Espanyol early in the second half at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, before the hosts hit back.

Sevilla defender Andres Castrin scored to level in the 82nd minute with the help of some poor handling by Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

In stoppage time Adams pounced on a loose ball and produced a clinical finish to secure a crucial victory for Luis Garcia Plaza's team.

"This comeback, I think it brings us closer, closer to what we've been looking for," Castrin told Movistar.

"It was essential to win here today, to get the three points with these wonderful people (the fans).

"Thanks to them -- they have lifted us, have carried us, and you could really feel the atmosphere, how it influenced those final minutes when the goal comes at the end."

Earlier Alaves, 18th and one point from safety, drew 1-1 against Elche, 13th, who are not yet safe from the spectre of relegation either.

At Atletico's Metropolitano stadium Borja Iglesias scored a fine goal for Celta, sixth, to help them keep pressure on Real Betis, fifth.

The hosts, with nothing left to play for this season after Champions League semi-final elimination by Arsenal this week, are fourth and already assured of playing in that competition again next season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that five Spanish sides will qualify for the Champions League from La Liga, guaranteeing Atletico a spot.

'Happy to be in the fight'

Spain international Iglesias's neat chip helped Celta move within three points of Real Betis, who face Real Sociedad later on.

"Even in the toughest moments this team has kept on dreaming," Iglesias told DAZN.

"Obviously it's not easy to compete at this level, we're happy to be in this fight right now.

"If we keep on looking upwards, just imagine... I think we deserve it, and we'll try to get it."

Real Betis threw away a two-goal lead in a draw at Real Sociedad, leaving them four points ahead of Celta with three games to go.

Former Manchester United winger Antony missed two huge chances before eventually sending the Andalucians ahead with the hardest of his opportunities, curling home from outside the box.

Ez Abde scored a superb second for the visitors soon after half-time, surging in down the left and whipping a strike into the top corner.

Orri Oskarsson pulled one back for the Basques, eighth, and Mikel Oyarzabal levelled from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after Aitor Ruibal handled.

Ruibal was later sent off for a second yellow card for a foul as Betis left frustrated.

On Sunday, La Liga leaders Barcelona can wrap up back-to-back Spanish titles if they avoid defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico at Camp Nou.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash