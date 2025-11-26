Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat 10-man Villarreal 4-0 at home in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund's first win in all competitions since October, took the 2024 Champions League finalists to fourth in the table with five games played. Last season's joint top Champions League goalscorer, Guirassy had found the net just once in his past nine matches, but headed Dortmund in front seconds before halftime. Villarreal captain Juan Foyth was sent off early in the second period when a VAR review found he handballed a goalbound shot from Karim Adeyemi, upgrading his yellow card to red.

Guirassy's penalty was well saved by Villarreal goalie Luiz Junior but the Guinean tapped in the rebound to double Dortmund's lead.

Adeyemi got on the scoresheet just before the half hour mark when he latched onto a Julian Brandt backheel. Adeyemi pressured former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey into a rushed clearance, which bounced in off the German's knee.

With eight minutes remaining Adeyemi again burst into the box and won a penalty, but substitute striker Fabio Silva blasted his shot against the crossbar.

In stoppage time, Daniel Svensson headed in a cross from Pascal Gross, who was set up nicely by a long Jobe Bellingham pass down the right, to add gloss to the victory.

Speaking with Amazon Prime, Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck admitted "the red card did us good," but said "we came out better after half-time -- that was important.

"In the second-half it was really good. That's how we imagined it."

- 'Important for team spirit' -

Schlotterbeck said Guirassy's double will spur the striker back into form, despite a lean run in recent weeks.

"Serhou hasn't had an easy time. The coach has given him his trust and we're giving him self-confidence.

"He didn't hit the penalty too well but in the end he got it over the line. He'll do better next time."

Guirassy welcomed the victory as "very important for our team spirit".

"That's how we have to play if we want to be one of the best teams in the world," said the 29-year-old Guinean international.

"It's an important win against a good team. We're very happy with the result."

The loss continued Villarreal's poor form in Europe this season, despite an impressive domestic campaign.

"In this Champions League season, the small but important things often go against us. That's what makes the difference at this level," said Villarreal manager Marcelino.

Villarreal have claimed just one point from five Champions League matches, but sit third in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

