Serhou Guirassy scored for the eighth straight league match and Maximilian Beier added another as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday. Heidenheim's Budu Zivzivadze received a red card 21 minutes in when he hit Dortmund's Felix Nmecha with a studs-up challenge just below the knee. An acrobatic save from Heidenheim goalie Diant Ramaj, on loan from Dortmund, denied Guirassy from the ensuing free-kick. The Guinean did not take long to get on the scoresheet however, heading in a pinpoint Julian Ryerson cross with 33 minutes played.

In the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Karim Adeyemi danced through the Heidenheim defence before squaring to Beier who tapped Dortmund two in front.

"Our goal is to become champions, so we have to get points. We did that," Beier told Sky Germany.

"When you're a man up the entire game, that makes it easier."

Guirassy, 29, has only failed to score in two of his past 15 matches for Dortmund in all competitions, racking up 18 goals in the process.

Champions League finalists in 2024, Dortmund kick off their European season away at Juventus on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Freiburg scored three goals inside the final 10 minutes to beat Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

Left to carry the mantle up front after Nick Woltemade's big-money move to Newcastle, Ermedin Demirovic put Stuttgart in front with a classy backheel after 20 minutes, holding up two Freiburg defenders and sliding a slick finish into the corner.

Stuttgart looked set to hold on for victory until Freiburg's Igor Matanovic kick-started a late flurry, scoring with nine minutes remaining.

Derry Scherhant put the hosts in front five minutes later and Matanovic grabbed another in stoppage time for Freiburg's first points of the season.

Union Berlin gave away two penalties, conceded twice more and finished a man down in a 4-2 home loss to Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani scored a brace, while Andrej Kramaric and Tim Lemperle converted from the spot.

Trailing 3-1, Union's Tom Rothe scored with 71 minutes played to give the hosts hope but was sent from the field 11 minutes later while giving away a last-man penalty, allowing Hoffenheim to seal the match.

Johan Bakayoko scored his first goal since arriving at RB Leipzig in the summer in a 1-0 win at Mainz.

Promoted Cologne scored in the 14th minute of second-half stoppage time to snatch a point in a 3-3 draw at Wolfsburg, with Jakub Kaminski providing the crucial goal for the visitors against his parent club.

Later on Saturday, Bayern Munich host Hamburg for the first time in the top flight since 2018.

