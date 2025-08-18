A first-round German Cup match between Schalke and hosts Lokomotiv Leipzig was suspended on Sunday after visiting winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei alleged racial abuse from home fans. The match, which finished 1-0 to Schalke, was suspended for almost five minutes after Antwi-Adjei informed the referee he was racially abused by spectators. An announcement on the stadium PA was made condemning racist abuse. After the match resumed, the winger was booed repeatedly by the home fans.

Speaking after the match, Antwi-Adjei said: "I don't want to name the words that were spoken. I'm not the type of person who goes home and cries, but I find it disappointing you still hear this on the pitch these days.

"I signalled to the linesman that something had happened. It's the least I could do.

"I'm a normal person. This is not appropriate."

Antwi-Adjei was born in Germany but has represented Ghana three times at international level.

A press spokesperson from Lokomotiv Leipzig said the insults could not be verified.

"We have a member of staff sitting exactly where the player was standing. He didn't hear anything. The linesman probably didn't hear anything either," the press spokesperson told Sky Germany.

Lokomotiv Leipzig have previously come under fire for supporter groups with right-wing ideological links.

In 2018, the club sacked two youth coaches for taking a picture of a group of young players performing a Nazi salute.

