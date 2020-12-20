AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored after just six seconds for the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history on Sunday at Sassuolo. Milan launched straight into an attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home. The previous fastest goal had been Paolo Poggi's for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds of play. Portuguese Leao, who usually plays on the left wing, started at centre-forward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg muscle problem and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

Here is the video of the goal:

Rafael Leao with the fastest goal in the history of Serie Apic.twitter.com/9kfb4lSfp2 — Karim (@Futball_Karim) December 20, 2020

It was the 21-year-old's third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

Milan went on to win the match, 2-1. Alexis Saelemaekers scored the other goal for Milan, while Domenico Berardi scored for Sassuolo.