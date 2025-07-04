Atletico Madrid's Spanish winger Rodrigo Riquelme has signed a contract with Real Betis until 2030, the two clubs confirmed on Friday. "Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Riquelme," Atletico wrote in a statement, without specifying the transfer fee for the 25-year-old Spanish international, who came through the club's youth system. The two teams finalised the deal last week for a reported eight million euros ($9.4 million) for half the Spanish player's rights, with Atletico retaining the other half.

Riquelme will replace 19-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, who joined Italian club Como this week for a reported 25 million euros ($29.4 million).

Riquelme came through the youth ranks at Atletico and played for Bournemouth and Mirandes before exploding into prominence at Girona in the 2022-23 season.

He earned two caps for Spain after making his debut in November 2023.

In total, he made 85 appearances in La Liga, 13 in the Champions League, and 14 in the Copa del Rey.

