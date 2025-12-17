Rodrigo de Paul is winning hearts for his gesture towards a young fan during the final leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour of India on Monday in Delhi. As Messi was posing for a group photo with fans, de Paul noticed a security official standing next to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. In a viral video, the former Udinese captain politely pushed the official aside and made a young boy stand next to Messi for the photoshoot. The Argentine midfielder's heartwarming gesture was praised by fans on social media.

De Paul, alongside Luis Suarez, accompanied Messi for his three-day trip to India. On Monday, the trio entered Arun Jaitley Stadium to a deafening roar from the crowd.

Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one. During the first two days of his tour, Messi visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

New Delhi hosted the grand finale of Lionel Messi's "G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025", bringing the historic four-city tour to a smooth and successful closure amid immense fan enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, de Paul made a permanent move to Inter Miami earlier this month, having joined the club on loan from Atletico Madrid in July.

The 31-year-old helped the club secure its first MLS Cup with 17 league appearances and a goal in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 2022 World Cup winner had been contracted to Atlético Madrid until June 2026, having joined the Spanish club from Udinese in 2021.

Inter Miami, however, did not provide details of the new contract.

The Florida outfit also said it is in "ongoing negotiations" with out-of-contract Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Argentine forward Tadeo Allende, whose loan from Celta Vigo expires this month.

The new MLS season is due to begin on February 21 next year.

