Spain named Rodri and Dani Carvajal in their squad on Friday for upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey. Both players have returned to action for their clubs at the Club World Cup after being absent with long-term knee injuries. Spain visit Bulgaria on September 4 in their Group E opener, before travelling to Turkey on September 7. Georgia are the other nation in the four-team group, with the winners progressing to the tournament next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri helped lead Spain to Euro 2024 glory but was sidelined in September that year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, only making his return during the Club World Cup this summer.

Real Madrid right-back Carvajal was injured in October 2025, rupturing two knee ligaments and a tendon, also making his return in July in the United States at the expanded FIFA tournament.

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pedri form part of the squad, along with team-mate Fermin Lopez, who has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants, but new arrival goalkeeper Joan Garcia was not selected.

Full Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen (both Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pedri Gonzalez, Dani Olmo (all Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata, Jesus Rodriguez (both Como)

