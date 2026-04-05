Robert Lewandowski shouldered home a dramatic late winner for Barcelona as they edged Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid slipped up. Second-placed Real were beaten 2-1 at Mallorca earlier on and Barca capitalised at the Metropolitano stadium to take a big step towards defending the league title. Marcus Rashford pulled Barca level after Giuliano Simeone opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half. Atletico midfielder Nico Gonzalez was sent off just before the break and his team dug deep with 10 men to try and avoid defeat, which they almost managed.

Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski had other ideas and used his shoulder to deflect home a rebound from point-blank range after 87 minutes.

"We all knew what happened in the afternoon," Barca defender Eric Garcia told DAZN.

"We knew that if we won today we would be taking a big step (towards the title), so we're very happy...

"They are a hard team to score against when they close up at the back, they defend very well, so the team did well."

This was the first of a trilogy of matches between the sides, clashing in the Champions League quarter-finals over the next fortnight.

With little left to play for in La Liga, Atletico coach Diego Simeone rotated heavily with Wednesday's visit to Camp Nou in mind.

His Barca counterpart Hansi Flick opted for Dani Olmo as a false nine to rest Lewandowski, while starting Rashford in place of the injured Raphinha on the left wing.

The England international, on loan from Manchester United, tested Juan Musso early on with a free-kick which the goalkeeper fielded comfortably.

At the other end Antoine Griezmann, playing for Atletico for the first time since announcing his departure at the end of the season to MLS side Orlando City, was profligate.

The forward skipped into the box and cleverly nutmegged Gerard Martin but his shot was too close to Barca stopper Joan Garcia to trouble the new Spain international.

Fermin Lopez was similarly wasteful at the other end, unable to find Rashford who had a clear sight of goal, and prodding wide himself when Lamine Yamal sent him scuttling through with a sensational pass.

Barca's 18-year-old star Yamal hit the post with a dinked effort after Lopez laid the ball off to him as the game flowed from end to end.

Atletico took the lead in the 39th minute through Giuliano Simeone, the coach's son bursting in behind Barca's high defensive line onto Clement Lenglet's pass and slamming past Garcia.

The visitors pulled level just three minutes later, Rashford exchanging passes with Olmo and drilling past Musso on only his third league start since January.

Red card incidents

Atletico were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Gonzalez scythed down Yamal on the edge of the box as he ran towards goal.

Barcelona defender Martin was dismissed early in the second half as he thumped the ball away but then clattered Thiago Almada with a high foot. However after a VAR review the red card was revoked, much to Atletico's fury.

Barca substitute Ferran Torres, without a goal since January, was twice thwarted by Musso as the visitors probed for a winner but struggled to make their numerical advantage count.

Eventually their winner came when Joao Cancelo cut his way into the penalty area and his shot was pushed out by Musso, only for wily striker Lewandowski to knock it home with his shoulder.

"We played a great first half... the red card penalised us, it's very hard with one fewer player," Musso told DAZN.

"I think it was a red card for them too, the referee saw it on the pitch... but this doesn't take our confidence away.

"When it was 11 against 11 we were better, that gives us confidence."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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