While most of his constituents are winding down for the night, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy is lacing up his boots. Sources close to the chief minister confirm that Reddy, an ardent football enthusiast, has been diligently "burning the midnight oil", often starting his practice sessions around 11:30 PM, after completing a demanding schedule of official duties. The late-night regimen is in preparation for arguably the most anticipated sports event in the state's calendar: a friendly exhibition match on December 13, 2025, against the Argentine legend, Lionel Messi, as part of the "G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025".

It is expected to be a clash of nines and tens. The match, set to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, is being informally billed as "RR9 vs. LM10".

Revanth Reddy will wear the number nine jersey, leading a specially curated side, Team RR9, against a team captained by Messi, who will don his iconic number 10.

What makes Team RR9 unique and deeply symbolic is its composition. The chief minister will be playing alongside selected young students from government schools who have demonstrated exceptional football talent. The event is designed to be a lifetime inspiration for these emerging athletes.

"The CM is aware of the global spotlight this match brings," noted an official coordinating the event. "While it's an exhibition, he wants to put up a respectable performance. His dedication, even after gruelling days of governance, highlights his commitment to the state's sporting vision."

Messi's visit is more than just a sporting spectacle; it is strategically positioned as a cornerstone event for the state's ambitious agenda. The exhibition match will serve as the culmination of the Telangana government's two-year anniversary celebrations (December 1 to December 13), and specifically, the grand unveiling of the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 on December 9.

The government aims to leverage Messi's global brand as a projection of Telangana's rising global profile, positioning Hyderabad not merely to compete with other Indian states, but with international cities like Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The exhibition match and the global attention it commands are a potent symbol of this aspiration for global excellence, aligning sports with the state's economic and developmental roadmap.

Messi's visit to Hyderabad, added after an initial friendly match planned elsewhere in South India was cancelled, is the second leg of his December 13 Indian tour, after an earlier event in Kolkata.

Telangana is ready to receive the global icon, but for now, the focus remains on the state's Chief Minister, who is ensuring he's match-fit to share the pitch with the Greatest of All Time.