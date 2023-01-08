David Silva produced a masterclass to help third place Real Sociedad beat Almeria 2-0 on Sunday and provisionally cut the gap on league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid to six points. The veteran Spanish playmaker, 37, capitalised on defensive confusion in the box to nip in and fire home the opener just after half-time. Former Manchester City midfielder Silva had played a brilliant pass to put Take Kubo in down the right to start the move. Alexander Sorloth drilled home his sixth league goal of the season five minutes later to extend La Real's lead at the Power Horse Stadium.

The Norwegian forward collected Mikel Merino's ball and cut into the area before beating Fernando Martinez at his near post.

Without the suspended Brais Mendez, Imanol Alguacil's side were not at their best but still managed to inflict promoted side Almeria's first home defeat since September, leaving them 14th.

Japan international Kubo impressed up front with Sorloth, continuing his own revival this season.

The victory leaves Alguacil's side high on confidence ahead of next weekend's Basque derby clash with Athletic Bilbao.

La Real have 32 points from 16 games, moving five clear of fourth place Atletico Madrid, who host leaders Barcelona later Sunday.

