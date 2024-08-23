Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to miss around a month according to Spanish reports after suffering a calf injury in training on Friday. "Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid's medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg," said Madrid in a statement, without specifying his expected absence time. Bellingham will miss La Liga games against Real Valladolid, Las Palmas and Real Betis, as well as England's Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.

"(Bellingham) took a knock, we're evaluating it," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference earlier Friday.

The midfielder was key for Madrid last season as they won a Champions League and La Liga double.

In Madrid's first two matches this season Bellingham played in a central midfield role to accommodate the arrival of striker Kylian Mbappe, after playing in a more advanced position last season.

Bellingham, 21, will aim to return for Madrid's first Champions League match this season, set to take place between September 17-19.

