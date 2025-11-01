Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid aims to increase their lead in La Liga as they host Valencia at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday midnight (IST). The 36-time champions could open up a seven-point lead at the top if Barcelona fail to beat mid-table Elche at home on Sunday. Xabi Alonso's men currently lead by four points, following Villarreal's big win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Madrid, who beat Barcelona 2-1 last weekend to end a run of four Clasico victories for the Catalan club from last season, are on a five-game winning run.

Valencia, on the other hand, have sunk into the relegation zone after a run of five games without a win. Los Che were booed off the pitch by home fans after a 2-0 derby loss to Villarreal at Mestalla last week.

Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast, La Liga 2025-26: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, November 2 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)