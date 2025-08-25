Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid take on newly-promoted Real Oviedo in their second La Liga match of the 2025-26 season. It is the first away league game for Xabi Alonso's side, who will hope to build on from their defensively solid 1-0 victory over Osasuna in the opening matchday. Star names like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are all expected to feature. For Real Oviedo, it'll be their first La Liga home match in over 24 years, having last been in the league in the 2000-01 season.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match will take place on Monday, August 25 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

