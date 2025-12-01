Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid take on Girona on the road aiming to reclaim their slender one-point lead over rivals Barcelona, who currently sit top of the table after beating Alaves at home on Saturday. Xabi Alonso's men returned to winning ways midweek, edging out Olympiacos 4-3 in the Champions League in Piraeus after a run of three games without a win. Alonso, in his pre-match presser, confirmed Franco Mastantuono, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao were back from injury and will be part of the squad, while Raul Asencio was a doubt.

Kylian Mbappe has been in sensational form for Los Blancos and leads the league's scoring charts, having netted 13 times already. Girona, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone having won just twice so far in the season.

Real Madrid vs Girona LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will take place on Monday, December 1 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Montilivi, Catalunya, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)