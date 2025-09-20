Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming La Liga: Top spot is up for grabs in La Liga as leaders Real Madrid host high-flying Espanyol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's men have won all four of its La Liga games and a win over the Catalan side would ensure their status as leaders heading into the next gameweek. Los Blancos will look to take advantage of Kylian Mbappe and his fine scoring form. The France striker has scored six goals in five games this campaign, including a double in a 2-1 win over Marseilles in their Champions League opener this week.

Espanyol, on the other hand, sit third and just two points behind their opponents. The modest "parakeets" of Espanyol can dream of ending the round at the top of the standings. A win at Madrid, combined with Getafe taking at least a point at Barcelona, would see Espanyol move into first place after five rounds.

When will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, August 20 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match start in India?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

