Real Madrid vs Elche Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid host Elche at the Bernabeu on Sunday hoping to keep in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona. Alvaro Arbeloa's men produced their best result of the season midweek, beating Manchester CIty 3-0 in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Manchester, Real Madrid take on relegation-threatened Elche, who held them to a 2-2 draw earlier this season in Alicante. Elche were in eighth place just two months ago but have plummeted to 17th and the edge of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by four points, with the champions in action at home against Sevilla on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 15 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match will be held at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)