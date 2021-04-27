The first semi-final of this year's Champions League semi-final will se 13-time title winners Real Madrid take on English side Chelsea in a mouth-watering contest. Madrid won 3-1 on aggregate against English giants Liverpool in the quarter finals while Chelsea went past Porto on a 2-1 aggregate in the quarters. This will be Chelsea's eighth Champions League semi-final appearance whereas Madrid will be featuring in their 14th. Both managers, Zinedine Zidane and Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to start strongly and put their best foot forward going into this important clash.

Where will Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

When will Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, April 28.

What time will Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Promoted

Where to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match?

The live streaming for Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)