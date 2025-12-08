Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid aim to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona when they take on Celta Vigo at the Estadio Bernabeu on Monday (IST). Los Blancos trail Hansi Flick's Barcelona by four points, having played a game less. Xabi Alonso's men have drawn three of their last five league matches, allowing champions Barcelona to reclaim the summit. After three back-to-back draws on the road, Real Madrid returned to winning ways midweek, beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at San Mames. Real Madrid will look for inspiration from their talisman Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in Bilbao and leads the league scoring charts with 16 strikes.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will take place on Monday, December 8 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

