Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, El Clasico: Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season. Real Madrid, under new head coach Xabi Alonso, enter the match with eight wins from their opening nine La Liga games and a two-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the league. Hansi Flick's Barcelona, on the other hand, have experienced some scruffy form recently. Both sides are missing key players. Real Madrid have crucial absentees in defense, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Barcelona will be without star forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr, Pedri and Jude Bellingham featuring, the match is still set to be a star-studded affair.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, El Clasico LIVE Telecast, La Liga 2025-26: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match will take place on Sunday, October 26 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

