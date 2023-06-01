For the second time in a row Real Madrid football club is listed as the world's most valuable football club of the world, bouncing ahead of English club Manchester United, according to Forbes. The Spanish club, Real Madrid, tops the list for the second year in a row with a value of USD 6.07 billion. The club last held the top spot in 2019. According to the official website of Real Madrid, "This prestigious publication states in its report that our club achieved a 19 per cent increase in value compared to last year."

Further adding, it stated, " It also highlights the revenues generated by Real Madrid as a result of its sporting successes, such as winning five of the last nine Champions League finals, and the partnership signed with Sixth Street and Legends for the exploitation of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium."

Second, on the list is the English club Manchester United with a value of USD 6 billion. Manchester United will face Manchester City in the Final of the FA Cup.

Barcelona, another Spanish club, is third on the list with a value of USD 5.51 billion. Barcelona won the La Liga title this year.

Fourth in the list is Liverpool with a value of USD 5.29 billion. Liverpool finished in the fifth position in the Premier League season this year.

Fifth on the list is Premier League champions, Manchester City with USD 4.99 billion.

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich is sixth on the list with a value of USD 4.86 billion.

Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain is seventh on the list. The value is USD 4.21 billion.

English club, Chelsea is in the eighth position with a value of USD 3.1 billion.

Another English club, Tottenham Hotspur is in the ninth position, valued at USD 2.8 billion.

Last on the list is Arsenal, with a value of USD 2.26 billion.