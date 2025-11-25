Real Madrid will have a depleted defense because of injuries when it faces Olympiakos in the Champions League as it hopes to end a three-game winless streak. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out Tuesday because of a gastrointestinal viral infection, and Raúl Asencio will be the only central defender available to coach Xabi Alonso for Wednesday's match in the fifth round of the competition's league phase.

Dean Huijsen won't make it to Greece because of a knee ailment, while Antonio Rüdiger has not fully recovered from a muscle injury and Éder Militão got hurt while playing with Brazil's national team during the international break.

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is expected to play improvised as a central defender on Wednesday. The France international has played in the position in the past.

Madrid sits in seventh place after three wins and a loss in the league phase, while Olympiakos is near the bottom of the table with two draws and two losses.

Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. It had tied Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the previous round, and lost 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the Champions League. Alonso's team had won 13 of its previous 14 matches to start the season.

