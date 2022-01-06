Story ProgressBack to home
Real Madrid, Barcelona Into Copa Del Rey Last-16
Barcelona recovered from a goal down to defeat third-tier Linares 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey while Real Madrid also made it through with a 3-1 win at another third-division team, Alcoyano.
Barcelona defeated third-tier Linares 2-1.© AFP
Barcelona recovered from a goal down to defeat third-tier Linares 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. Bitter rivals Real Madrid also made it through with a 3-1 win at another third-division team, Alcoyano. With veteran Dani Alves returning to the club, Barca were a goal down inside 19 minutes thanks to a header from Hugo Diaz. But the defending champions hit back in the second half to stay alive with Ousmane Dembele (63 minutes) and Ferran Jutgla (69) securing the victory.
Eder Militao and a brace from Marco Asensio gave Real victory against Alcoyano, the modest club who had knocked them out at the same stage last season
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.