Real Betis vs Chelsea, Conference League Final LIVE Streaming: English giants Chelsea take on Spanish side Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final 2024/25. Having sealed qualification to the Champions League for the upcoming season, Chelsea are looking to add a trophy to their cabinet to cap off the season. If they win, Chelsea will become the first team to win all three major European trophies. It will also be the first title for manager Enzo Maresca with Chelsea. On the other hand, Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini are aiming to win their first trophy since they won the Copa del Rey in the 2021/22 season.

When will the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match take place?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will take place on Thursday, May 29 (IST).

Where will the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match be held?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will be held at the Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland.

What time will the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match start?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)