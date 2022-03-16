Known for his sense of humour, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took a penalty in socks at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, during Crystal Palace's Premier League match vs Manchester City. Ranveer, who has an ambassadorial role for the Premier League, left spectators in splits during half-time with his penalty skills and also performed a knee slide celebration with much aplomb. Crystal Palace posted the video on Twitter and captioned, "Cool as you like @RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge #CPFC".

Here is the video of Ranveer Singh showcasing his penalty skills at Selhurst Park:

Cool as you like ????@RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/pBj1YBwlmO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 15, 2022

Ranveer took up the ambassadorial role with Premier League in December 2017 to promote the competition to fans in India and across the globe.

The actor has also visited other stadiums in England like Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

According to Crystal Palace's official website, Ranveer said, "I love, love being here. The culture, the tradition, the history. This is a completely different charm, a different vibe. I'm honoured and privileged to be here."

The match between Crystal Palace and Man City ended in a 0-0 draw, with Pep Guardiola's side missing a host of chances. After the draw, Crystal Palace were 11th in the league standings with 34 points from 29 games, including seven wins, 13 draws and nine losses.

Meanwhile, City are still in top of the table with 70 points from 29 fixtures. They have also won 22 matches, drawn four and lost three.