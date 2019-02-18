 
Real Kashmir Assure Safety For East Bengal In Srinagar Ahead Of I-League Fixture

Updated: 18 February 2019 23:43 IST

The match between Real Kashmir and East Bengal was postponed to February 28 owing to bad weather and ground conditions.

East Bengal and Real Kashmir are both I-League title contenders. © Facebook

Following the Pulwama attack, Real Kashmir FC assured safety for East Bengal ahead of their I-League fixture at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on January 28. The Srinagar-based outfit, which has made a brilliant start to its debut season in the I-League, urged the Kolkata football giants to play the fixture, assuring them of "love and support". Real Kashmir took the step after I-League holders Minerva Punjab did not turn up for a match at their home ground on Monday.

Real Kashmir in their tweet wrote, "Dear Friends @eastbengalfc come and play to heal on 28 in Srinagar. We @realkashmirfc assure you of our love and support. We guarantee your security and safety. Come let's spread love and hope through football. We are ready to put you up at our hqrs (Hotel Ch2).@ILeagueOfficial."

The match between Real Kashmir and East Bengal, earlier scheduled to be played on February 10, was postponed to February 28 owing to bad weather and ground conditions.

East Bengal club officials after their match against Shillong Lajong FC on Thursday, had appealed to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for either a change of date or venue.

It is learnt that East Bengal have also appealed to the state federation and sought help of the state's Sports Minister in this regard.

As East Bengal and Real Kashmir are both title contenders, it will be interesting to see what step the AIFF takes regarding the match.

(With IANS inputs)

