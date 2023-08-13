French club Paris Saint-Germain, which has been in the news over the contract deadlock with striker Kylian Mbappe, decided to re-include the superstar in their first-team squad. Mbappe, who had refused to renew his contract and has already announced his intention to leave the club for free at the end of the 2023-24 season, was left out ove the dispute However, after 'constructive talks', Mbappe was integrated in the first-time once again by the Ligue 1 champions.

The contract dispute saw Mbappe being relegated from the first team as PSG suggested that they would either renew his current deal or sell him in the ongoing window.

On Sunday, the club announced that Mbappe has been reinstated after the two parties came to some sort of agreement over the current situation.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning," PSG said in a statement.

Amid the contract dispute, PSG had even accepted a 'world record' bid from a Saudi Arabian club for the transfer of Mabppe but the 2018 World Cup winner turned down the offer. There remain suggestions that Mbappe only wants to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe had earlier confirmed that he would not extend his stay in Pairs beyod 2024. A similar saga took place last season where PSG managed to keep him at the club despite there being an agreement between Mbappe and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos would be keeping their fingers crossed, hoping to not see a repeat of the manner in which the saga unfolded last summer.