Paris Saint-Germain kick off their Ligue 1 campaign as overwhelming favourites to win a sixth successive title, but will have one eye firmly on their bid for a third straight Champions League crown. The capital giants eased to a record-extending 14th French top-flight triumph last season, despite often prioritising their European ambitions. They start their Ligue 1 campaign against Rennes on Sunday, hoping to make a quick start before the Champions League begins on September 8. "When the season starts, everyone says the league is easy," said head coach Luis Enrique.

"Nothing is easy -- I don't recall any easy French league campaigns, at least not in the last three years."

Their six-point winning margin over second-placed Lens last term was the second closest they have come to slipping up domestically since being beaten to the title by Lille in 2021.

Two seasons ago, they finished a whopping 19 points clear of closest challengers Marseille.

Across the past five campaigns, PSG have enjoyed an average title-winning margin of 10 points.

After finally ending their long wait to translate that success to Europe in 2024/25, they backed it up with a second successive Champions League final victory, over Arsenal on penalties in May.

Only three clubs have won three consecutive European Cups -- Real Madrid, Ajax and Bayern Munich.

"Everyone thinks we can win, but that's just theory. Now we have to prove on the pitch that we're up to the task," Luis Enrique said when asked PSG's Champions League chances this season.

"Historically, it's hard to find a team that wins all the time, but we're trying to be right there alongside those kinds of teams."

Qatar-backed PSG have once again strengthened in the transfer market and held on to all of their most important players.

Ferran Torres has joined from Barcelona after scoring Spain's winning goal in the World Cup final, while France left-back Lucas Digne has returned as back-up for Nuno Mendes.

"Like last year, we're still hungry for victories, trophies," said PSG midfielder Vitinha.

"It's very difficult to maintain those levels but we're still hungry and we'll be aiming to win."

PSG comfortably rotated their side in Ligue 1 last term to boost their Champions League hopes and will be expecting to be able to do so again this time around.

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele only started 11 of their 34 Ligue 1 games last season.

Coaching chaos

Lens impressed by finishing second to PSG last season and led the table for long periods before falling away.

They could not hold on to coach Pierre Sage who left for mid-table Premier League club Crystal Palace.

However, they passed their first test under new boss Dino Toppmoeller with flying colours by defeating PSG with 10 men in the Champions' Trophy last weekend and will be expecting to compete for second place again.

"I have a great rapport with the coach. He called me very soon after his appointment, while I was still on vacation," said Lens playmaker Florian Thauvin.

"We share the same vision of football. We get along really well and see things the same way."

It has been a summer of managerial overhaul in Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique is one of only four coaches, alongside Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca, Rennes' Franck Haise and Le Havre's Didier Digard, to have kept their jobs across the 16 clubs who also started last season.

Marseille have replaced the sacked Habib Beye with Bruno Genesio after they missed out on Champions League qualification, while Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide Ancelotti has taken Genesio's place at Lille.

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has joined Monaco and Liam Rosenior is aiming to bounce back from his miserable stint at Chelsea with Paris FC.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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