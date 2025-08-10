Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille on a five-year contract Saturday, amid increasing uncertainty over Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at the club. The transfer fee was not disclosed but French sports daily L'Équipe reported that PSG paid just over 40 million euros ($46.5 million) for the 23-year-old Chevalier, with the deal potentially rising to 55 million euros in case of future bonuses. Chevalier impressed for Lille in the Champions League last season. He caught the eye with stellar performances against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, where he made one stunning save from Dušan Vlahović that even the Juve striker applauded.

"I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level,” Chevalier said. “I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition.”

Chevalier came through Lille's reputed youth academy and played 127 games for the northern club. Quick and agile, he is particularly strong coming off his line and has great anticipation, although he does not always look assured on crosses and corners.

His arrival could signal Donnarumma's departure, with the 26-year-old Italy international unlikely to accept being No. 2 behind Chevalier if coach Luis Enrique decides so.

Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG's Champions League success with inspired shot-stopping in the knockout stages.

But with one year left on his contract, he has so far refused to sign a new contract and PSG is unlikely to let him leave for free at the end of the season, having already experienced the same situation with Kylian Mbappé.

PSG is already well stocked with three backup goalkeepers: Matvei Safonov, Arnau Tenas, and 19-year-old Renato Martin.

Five goalies could prove problematic to manage so at least one, and probably two, will need to leave during the summer transfer window.

Donnarumma was in a similar position to Chevalier when he joined the club after helping Italy win the European Championship in 2021. He replaced Keylor Navas as No. 1, even though Navas had been outstanding for PSG the previous season.

PSG begins its league campaign at Nantes on Aug. 17.

