Paris Saint-Germain finally tasted defeat as Premier League giants Chelsea handed the Champions League winners a 3-0 bashing in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday. The match also saw an ugly altercation take place between a group of Chelsea and PSG players. The tense situation in the middle even saw PSG coach Luis Enrique intervene and seemingly hit Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, before the latter fell on the ground. After the game, Enrique admitted that such a situation in the middle could've been avoided.

The title-decider saw as many as six yellow cards issued while PSG's Joao Neves was handed a red card in the 85th minute for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair, an act that was caught by VAR. As the final whistle was blown, tempers flared just as the Blues started to celebrate their triumph.

"There was pushing and shoving, a lot of tension and pressure. The situation obviously should have been avoided," Luis Enrique told reporters. "My intention was clearly to just try to separate the players."

As for the game, favourites PSG had not let up a goal in their previous four games heading into the final of the men's football tournament, but they found themselves behind in the 22nd minute, when Cole Palmer controlled a clever layoff from Malo Gusto before bending a sumptuous effort into the far corner, giving Chelsea the early breakthrough.

Eight minutes later, the 23-year-old doubled Chelsea's lead; this time latching on to a ball from deep and, with the same ice-cool precision, bent it into the far corner once again. Copy, paste.

And just when PSG thought they'd contained the threat, Palmer morphed into a creator. A slide-rule pass split the defence, freeing Joao Pedro, who applied a touch of Brazilian mischief to delicately lift the ball over a helpless Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The half-time break couldn't come fast enough for PSG, who had struggled to deal with Chelsea's intense press all evening.

The second half was less eventful than the first, which included the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA-organised event, with performances from Coldplay, Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Tems.

Both managers made adjustments, but PSG, the European champions, were especially desperate for a way out. However, Chelsea's Liam Delap, who came on for Pedro, twice made Donnarumma make amazing saves, which kept the scoreline respectable.

Chelsea added the Club World Cup trophy to the UEFA Conference League trophy they won back in May, capping off an impressive debut season for Italian Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

