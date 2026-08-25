On the eve of the new season, The Premier League celebrated its passionate fanbase in India with the launch of a new reimagining of its iconic anthem. Created in collaboration with Indian artist Dhruv Visvanath and London-based music production company Molecular Sound, the original creators of the League's current anthem, the new version brings an Indian musical identity to the familiar anthem while retaining the spirit of the original.

Visvanath is a Delhi-based singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer with more than 16 years of experience in the industry. Known for his work as a solo percussive acoustic guitarist, he has also produced music across independent and Bollywood projects, and is a lifelong Premier League fan and Chelsea supporter.

The reimagined anthem retains the original's core melodic identity while introducing distinctly Indian instrumentation, including sitar, sarangi and bansuri, which echo the anthem's vocal and rhythmic motifs. The original strings were also adapted to an Indian rhythmic feel, blending the League's established sound with a fresh, local sensibility. The result is an anthem that is energetic, uplifting and unmistakably Indian, created not to replace the original, but to give fans in India a version they can call their own.

Speaking on the launch, Visvanath said: "As someone who has grown up with the Premier League, this feels surreal. Indian fans have always been deeply invested in the League, from the late-night kick-offs and matchday rituals to the rivalries and celebrations, and this anthem acknowledges that passion. It gives us a sense that we're not just watching the Premier League from afar, but that we are a meaningful part of its global community."

Dave Connolly, Premier League anthem composer and founder of Molecular Sound, added, "When I created the original anthem, I always felt it had the potential to be reimagined and adapted for different audiences. It was exciting to see it take on a new identity through Indian instrumentation while retaining the energy, emotion and spirit of the original. It was wonderful to collaborate with Dhruv on this, he brought a brilliant perspective to the collaboration, and the result feels both familiar and completely fresh."

This launch builds on the Premier League's nearly two decades of engagement and presence in India. Following the opening of its office in India in April 2025, the League has further strengthened its presence across the country and created a stronger, ongoing platform to engage with fans, communities and the wider football ecosystem.

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said: "The Premier League has had a longstanding relationship with fans in India, and the start of every new season brings a renewed sense of excitement among supporters who have followed the League and its clubs over the years. This season, we wanted to celebrate that connection in a way that felt distinctly Indian, while remaining true to the identity of the Premier League. The reimagined Indian version of the anthem brings together the sound and spirit of the Premier League with a uniquely Indian creative expression, reflecting the passion of fans across the country."

The Premier League will continue to build on its longstanding connection with supporters in India throughout the 2026/27 season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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