Edin Dzeko scored twice and played a decisive role in two further goals as Schalke 04 survived a major scare to beat fourth-tier Hallescher FC 5-2 after extra time in the first round of the German Cup. Halle took a surprise lead shortly before halftime when Vin Kastull capitalized on a failed clearance and fired into the far corner. Schalke leveled in the 62nd minute. Halle defender Burim Halili slipped while attempting to deal with Adil Aouchiche's delivery, allowing Dejan Ljubicic to finish into the left corner, reports Xinhua.

Coach Miron Muslic then introduced Dzeko and Robin Gosens as Schalke pushed for a winner. Dzeko put the visitor ahead from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Halle refused to surrender. Goalkeeper Loris Karius made a late save before Niclas Stierlin drove home from a corner in stoppage time to force extra time.

Dzeko then helped Schalke regain control, delivering a cross for Moussa Sylla to make it 3-2 in the 98th minute. The Bosnian was also involved in Schalke's fourth, with Sylla crossing for substitute Junior Adamu to head home in stoppage time at the end of the first period of extra time.

Dzeko completed the scoring from Gosens' pass in the 117th minute.

"We are happy that we are through. We were dominant for 90 minutes but lacked power in the final third and were vulnerable from set pieces," Gosens said. "We conceded goals at unfortunate moments, but we are through and that is the main thing."

Schalke will kick off its Bundesliga campaign away to Augsburg on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the first round, Bundesliga sides Hamburg and Cologne advanced with victories over third-tier opponents. Hamburg beat SC Verl 3-0, while Cologne came from behind to edge Wurzburger Kickers 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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