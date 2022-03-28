Portugal face North Macedonia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off clash on Wednesday, at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to qualify for a fifth World Cup with Portugal and get another chance to lift the trophy for the first time at the age of 37. The winners of the match will book a spot in this year's World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, North Macedonia have shocked fans in having made it till the playoffs, after they eliminated Italy last Thursday. Both sides will be aiming for a win and book a berth in the World Cup finals which will be held in Qatar later this year.

Where will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

When will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off be played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off will be played on Wednesday, March 30.

What time will the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off start?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off will be broadcast live via Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off?

The live streaming of the Portugal vs North Macedonia 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off will be available on Sony Liv.