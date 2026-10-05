Portugal became the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the Nations League when they beat Norway 2-1 on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp's Germany were frustrated by Greece. The Portuguese showed they did not need Cristiano Ronaldo, who walked out of the camp on Wednesday when coach Jorge Jesus relegated him to the bench. Goncalo Ramos secured victory in the 86th minute after Joao Cancelo's powerful finish had levelled Kristoffer Ajer's stunning opener from outside the penalty area for World Cup quarter-finalists Norway.

After the game, Jesus said he was prepared to allow 41-year-old Ronaldo to return to the national team -- but that it would have to be the player's decision.

"If he wants to, he'll return to the national team... we can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide," Jesus told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany failed to break down a resolute Greek side in a goalless stalemate in Thessaloniki.

Germany had the ball in the net through Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jonathan Burkardt in the first half but his effort was disallowed.

Klopp's record as new German boss now reads: lost one, won one, drawn one.

The Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 thanks to Joshua Zirkzee's winner to move top of their Nations League group.

The Manchester United forward was a second-half substitute in Eindhoven and applied the decisive touch with a tap-in from Tijjani Reijnders' cross.

The match also marked Virgil van Dijk's 100th international appearance.

New Netherlands coach Xavi is unbeaten after four games, with two wins and two draws.

Israel's players wore black armbands in their 1-1 draw against Ireland to commemorate the victims of Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack, after Irish players had worn them in the previous match in Hungary to protest the war in Gaza.

The simple black armbands worn by the Israelis were inscribed with the numbers "7.10" to mark the date of the attack.

Just as in last week's first match which Ireland won 3-0, the Irish players again bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and the teams refused to shake hands before the match in the small Serbian town of Backa Topola.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) had refused to host Israel on Irish soil for security reasons, following boycott calls.

On Sunday, Troy Parrott put Ireland ahead from the penalty spot after 39 minutes after Dor Peretz fouled Jimmy Dunne.

But Peretz stabbed in an equaliser two minutes after half-time, sending in from close range after a shot deflected off Ireland defender Liam Scales and into his path.

The result complicates Ireland's qualification task as they now lie third in Group 3 of League B behind Austria and Kosovo. Israel are bottom with two points.

Wales lost again, as Rasmus Hojlund slotted in a 75th minute penalty to earn Denmark a 1-0 win in Cardiff.

Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward had kept the Danes at bay with a string of saves but he conceded the penalty when he fouled Denmark midfielder Gustav Isaksen.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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