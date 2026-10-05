After vacant seats were spotted at the historic India vs Brazil friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, the organisers decided to reduce the ticket prices for the upcoming match against Uruguay by 90 percent. Ticket prices have reportedly gone down from Rs 1,999 to Rs 99. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the revised ticket prices on Sunday across its social media channels, drastically reducing rates for the C2 Left and C2 Right blocks in a bid to boost match attendance.

For the match against Brazil, only a little over 51,000 fans attended despite the venue's 85,000 capacity. The sight was embarrassing for some, considering world-class stars like Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Magalhaes, and Marquinhos were on the pitch for the five-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Uruguay, the two-time world champions, touched down in Kolkata on September 30 ahead of their FIFA International Friendly against India on October 6.

The early arrival allowed Uruguay to settle into the city and begin their preparations in a relaxed atmosphere before matchday.

Uruguay announced their squad on September 5 for the upcoming clash against India, featuring an impressive mix of established internationals and emerging talents across all positions.

Among the headline names is Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, who was included in the midfielders list. He is joined by fellow high-profile internationals Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo, and Brian Rodriguez.

The defensive department also boasts considerable experience, with Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, and Sebastian Caceres among the players named. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

Up front, Uruguay made room for Darwin Nunez alongside Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Martin Satriano, and Alvaro Rodriguez.

A spirited India were handed a 0-4 defeat against Brazil on Saturday. But can they put a better show against Uruguay, a team arguably not on the same level ast the Selecao.

With PTI Inputs

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