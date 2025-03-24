Portugal beat Denmark 5-3 on aggregate to reach the Nations League semi-finals on Sunday, winning a pulsating second leg 5-2 after extra time. Portugal will face Finals hosts Germany in June in the last four after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to brave Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but later scored a crucial goal, before Francisco Trincao's late double set Roberto Martinez's men on course for the semis. Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel stared down Ronaldo's stuttering run-up to save a fluffed spot-kick on six minutes, diving left and comfortably holding the ball.

But Portugal eventually pushed the tie to extra time at 3-2 on the night, despite Denmark twice edging ahead on aggregate.

Portugal first drew level on aggregate when Joachim Andersen's panicked clearance looped horribly into his own goal in the 38th minute.

But, unmarked at a corner, Rasmus Kristensen's cool header put Denmark back in front overall on 56 minutes.

Ronaldo redeemed himself for his penalty error, pouncing on a rebound to score with 18 minutes left, only for Christian Eriksen to then silence the home crowd by tapping into an open goal four minutes later.

Playing in his home Sporting Lisbon stadium, substitute winger Trincao then sent the game to extra time with a late, left-footed strike.

Shortly after the restart, he threaded his second goal through a sea of players to put Portugal in the driving seat.

Trincao was then involved in the build-up for Goncalo Ramos's clincher in a full-blooded encounter.

Denmark arrived with a first-leg lead from Thursday and departed with their heads held high after their stoic resistance, along with Portugal's unrelenting attack, ensured a battle that swung either way several times.

Winners of the inaugural tournament in 2019, Portugal are aiming to become the first team to lift the Nations League trophy for a second time.

