Manchester United chase their second win of the Premier League campaign as they look to climb the table, with new signing Youri Tielemans expected to add experience and quality to the midfield after registering four assists in 25 appearances for Aston Villa last season. Tielemans opened up about his decision to join Manchester United, working with Michael Carrick, and the responsibility of setting an example for the club's younger players.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Manchester United's new midfielder Youri Tielemans reflected on his decision to join the club:

"There is a lot of ambition inside this club, and a lot of quality. This is a good step for me to push on and hopefully win many titles here. Also, last season, in the second half, Manchester United went on a really good run of wins under Michael Carrick. The players have always been top quality and the signings this summer have been smart too. To play alongside them is going to be really good."

On learning from Michael Carrick:

"Carrick was a midfielder and that's a huge advantage for me because he can give me a lot of tips and I can learn from him inside his structure. So, I'm really looking forward to learn from him and obviously to link up with my teammates."

On his previous experience playing at Old Trafford as an opponent:

"Manchester United is a massive club. Playing at Old Trafford for the first time as an opponent was a big moment for me. I had never seen a stadium that big in my life. The atmosphere, the crowd, everything about it was amazing. It's the kind of place every footballer dreams of playing in."

On becoming a role model and setting an example for the younger generation at the club:

"When you grow up as a young kid, you look up to those senior players. You try to copy what they do in the changing room, in the gym, and how they prepare to be the best. That example stays with you. So hopefully I can be that example for the young guys coming through here. I want to show them the right way to train, look after themselves, and handle the pressure. If they can learn from what I do and have a great career, that would make me very proud. It's about passing on the standards. When you are a senior player, you have a responsibility to help the next generation. I take that seriously. The young lads here are hungry to learn, and it's up to us to guide them."

Catch Fulham vs Manchester United in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Sunday, September 20, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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