Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Africa Cup Of Nations With Negative Covid-19 Test
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested negative for Covid-19 and resumed training with Gabon for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19. The 32-year-old - who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month - and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon's opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday. However, coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after testing positive according to the Gabonese football federation.
Gabon have had a troubled build-up to the biennial continental showpiece tournament.
The Gabonese government had to resolve a dispute between the players and the federation over match bonuses while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scolded them for breaking the rules in changing hotel in Yaounde.