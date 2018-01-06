 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Philippe Coutinho Misses Liverpool Trip As Barcelona Talk Grows

Updated: 06 January 2018 20:45 IST

According to reports in Spanish media, Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle worth up to 160 million euros for Philippe Coutinho to move to the La Liga giants this month.

Philippe Coutinho Misses Liverpool Trip As Barcelona Talk Grows
Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. © AFP

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has not travelled with the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai as speculation intensifies about a renewed bid for the playmaker from Barcelona, reports said on Saturday. Britain's Press Association (PA) said the Brazil international, currently sidelined with a thigh injury, was among a number of first-team players who stayed behind on Merseyside. Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reported Saturday that Barcelona and Liverpool had agreed a deal in principle worth up to 160 million euros for Coutinho to move to the La Liga giants this month.

The Spanish league leaders had three offers for Coutinho rejected in the summer.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request at the time in an attempt to force a move but was unsuccessful.

The Brazilian has not played in either of the Liverpool's matches since the transfer window opened at the start of the month because of a minor thigh problem but manager Jurgen Klopp expects the 25-year-old to be fit for next Sunday's visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The PA report said it was understood that Liverpool have not yet received any approach from Barcelona for Coutinho in the current window, which conflicts with reports emerging from Spain on Saturday.

Liverpool have been linked with Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, one of a number of first-teamers left out of the team to face Fleetwood in the FA Cup on Saturday.

However, the PA report said the Merseysiders had contacted their Premier League counterparts to say they had no interest in the Algeria international and the speculation was "complete fabrication".

Topics : Barcelona Liverpool Philippe Coutinho Correia Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Coutinho has not travelled with Liverpool for training in Dubai
  • Reports suggest deal agreed between Barcelona and Liverpool
  • Barcelona were on the brink of signing Coutinho last summer
Related Articles
Have Nothing To Say On The Subject Of Philippe Coutinho, Says Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde
Have Nothing To Say On The Subject Of Philippe Coutinho, Says Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Refuses To Rule Out January Move
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Refuses To Rule Out January Move
Premier League: Roberto Firmino Double Helps Liverpool Destroy Brighton
Premier League: Roberto Firmino Double Helps Liverpool Destroy Brighton
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 22 20 2 0 62
2 Manchester United 22 14 5 3 47
3 Chelsea 22 14 4 4 46
4 Liverpool 22 12 8 2 44
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 5 5 41
6 Arsenal 22 11 6 5 39
7 Burnley 22 9 7 6 34
8 Leicester City 22 8 6 8 30
9 Everton 22 7 6 9 27
10 Watford 22 7 4 11 25
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.