Pep Guardiola on Friday criticised pundits and former players for rushing to judgement after Manchester City's poor start to the season as he targets the Premier League summit. City are unbeaten in their past nine games in all competitions since suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats to Tottenham and Brighton in August to slip well off the pace. Guardiola's men, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, are now just three points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Crystal Palace on the same day. The City boss, who has won six Premier League titles at the Etihad, said his team had good momentum but were still searching for consistency.

"Our mentality and our body language is in the right spot and it will make us stable but (we need to) play better during 95 minutes," he said.

City have climbed above champions Liverpool, who have lost their past three Premier League matches after starting the season with five successive wins.

Guardiola gave a sarcastic response at his pre-match press conference when asked if his team were "flying under the radar".

"In the first two games, three games, for sure we are out and Liverpool is already done and now it looks like Liverpool is done and I tell you that they will be back," he said.

"I said many times, I know all the pundits, all the specialists, former players, they know everything that is going to happen after five games. I'm not able to do that.

"I always I wait 10, 15 games to know exactly what is going on but I think obviously Liverpool, Arsenal are there, someone else will be there and hopefully we can be there."

Guardiola said he expected a tough test against Unai Emery's Villa, who have beaten City at Villa Park in the past two seasons.

The Birmingham side started their campaign slowly but have climbed to 11th in the table after three straight wins.

"Always it has been really tough, especially away, against Aston Villa," said Guardiola. "So it's a really good test for us, of how we are."