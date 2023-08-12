Manchester City enjoyed a superb start to their Premier League title defence on Friday as the side registered a 3-0 win over Burnley FC. The Premier League 2023-24 season kicked off with star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland starting exactly from where he left the league. It is worth noting that Haaland, with 36, goals was the leading goal-scorer in Premier League last season. He reaffirmed his authority in the top-flight of English football with a brace against Burnley at Turf Moor. Both the goals came in the first half.

When the players were walking towards their dressing room in the break, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was spotted fuming at Haaland over something. The boss even slapped the broadcast camera away which was trying to get a closer shot of the incident.

Pep Guardiola not happy at first half pic.twitter.com/cSaOpsOGGE — Give am 1 (@GiveAmOne) August 12, 2023

Manchester City could be without Kevin De Bruyne for a number of weeks after he suffered the recurrence of a hamstring injury as the defending champions opened the Premier League season with a win.

Haaland scored twice before Rodri completed the scoring to give City a perfect start to their quest to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

But the night was soured for Guardiola's men by the sight of De Bruyne limping off midway through the first-half.

The Belgian had suffered a hamstring tear in City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan two months ago.

(With AFP Inputs)