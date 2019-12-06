 
Pele's Last Brazil Jersey Sells For 30,000 Euros In Italy

Updated: 06 December 2019 16:32 IST

The jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pele during his final match for the five-time world champions has sold for 30,000 euros (USD 33,000) in an action in Italy.

Pele
Pele wore the jersey in a friendly against Yugoslavia in July 1971. © AFP

The jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pele during his final match for the five-time world champions has sold for 30,000 euros (USD 33,000) in an action in Italy. The three-time World Cup winner wore the jersey in a friendly against Yugoslavia at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in July 1971, the last time he played for Brazil. Pele, 79, regarded as among the greatest footballers of all-time, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 appearances. The shirt was the highlight of objects which went under the hammer at the Bolaffi auction house in Turin on Thursday.

Other sporting memorabilia included the yellow jersey won by Italian cycling star Fausto Coppi on his way to victory in the 1952 Tour de France, which sold for 25,000 euros.

A rare blue Juventus jersey worn by Italian defender Luciano Spinosi in the final of the 1971 UEFA Cup sold for 9,400 euros.

Another shirt worn by Argentina legend Diego Maradona during his time playing for Napoli in the 1989-90 season sold for 7,500 euros.

A bat used by US basketball great Michael Jordan during his brief foray into baseball fetched 425 euros.

