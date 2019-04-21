 
Paris Saint-Germain Win Sixth French Title In Seven Years

Updated: 21 April 2019 21:23 IST

Qatar-backed PSG are now 16 points ahead of Lille who have five games to play.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title for a sixth time. © AFP

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title for a sixth time in seven seasons on Sunday after second-placed Lille could only draw 0-0 at Toulouse. Qatar-backed PSG are now 16 points ahead of Lille who have five games to play after a campaign which saw them only lose on three occasions in another dominant league campaign. However, in a disappointing European run, Thomas Tuchel's men failed to reach the later stages of the Champions League losing to Manchester United in the last 16.

PSG now have eight French championships since their maiden victory in 1986 although they squandered three earlier chances to secure this season's trophy by failing to beat Strasbourg, rivals Lille and Nantes in the space of 10 days.

Tuchel, in his first year as boss, has complained about not having enough players as the world's most expensive footballer Neymar, Argentinian Angel di Maria and defender Marquinhos have missed large parts of the season through injuries.

The German has had to call on youngsters Colin Dagba, Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku to fill gaps but World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has proved his 180 million-euro pricetag ($202 million) with 27 goals in 26 league appearances.

The Parisians host Monaco, the only other outfit two lift the trophy since 2013, later on Sunday with Neymar set to return from a foot problem which has kept him sidelined since January.

