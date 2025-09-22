India maintained their stranglehold over arch-foes Pakistan across sports as the country's football team notched a 3-2 victory in a highly-charged SAFF U17 Championship match here on Monday in which losing team member Muhammad Abdullah's controversial celebration attracted attention. In the game that was rendered inconsequential after both teams qualified for the semifinals, India took the lead in the 31st minute through Dallalmuon Gangte.

Pakistan drew level in the 43rd minute when a penalty was converted by Abdullah, after which, he ran to the corner, sat down, and, in a unique celebration with his teammates, seemed to mimic drinking tea.

But that mocking celebration backfired on Pakistan as they had to eat the humble pie with India stamping their superiority in actual play. Abdullah's celebration, though, became a talking point after the match. Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam restored India's lead in the 63rd minute, only for Hamza Yasir to equalise for Pakistan seven minutes later. Rahan Ahmed, then, stepped up to score the match-winning goal for India in the 73rd minute.

Abdullah's controversial celebrations came only a day after Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farham made provocative gestures during their Asia Cup Super 4s match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

India won the Asia Cup game by six wickets, before their younger footballing counterparts got the better of Pakistan at the Racecourse International Stadium in the Sri Lanka capital.

The Indian football team's breakthrough came in the 31st minute. Danny Singh Wangkhem dazzled on the flank, weaving past his marker before delivering a pinpoint ball into the path of Dallalmuon Gangte. With time and space, Gangte rifled home a strike, giving India the lead.

Just as India looked to take control, a defensive lapse cost them. In the 43rd minute, Yasir's darting run into the box was halted by Thonggoumang Touthang, prompting the referee to award a penalty.

Muhammad Abdullah made no mistake from the spot, sending both sides into the interval level at 1-1.

India resumed the second half with renewed attacking flair. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam tested the Pakistan keeper with a dangerous free-kick, before Ahmed too came close, latching onto a Gangte lay-off, only to be denied once more by Razzak.

The pressure paid off in the 63rd minute. Touthang delivered a slide-rule pass through the Pakistan defence, and Wangkheirakpam ghosted in to slot past the advancing keeper, restoring India's lead.

Seven minutes later, a speculative long-range effort from Pakistan substitute player Muhammad Awais was spilled by Baruah, and the predatory Yasir pounced on the rebound to make it 2-2.

Yet, India weren't done. In the 73rd minute, Azlaan Shah's curling effort was parried by Razzak, only for Ahmed to react quickest. He shrugged off his marker, and coolly slot home the winner.

India then managed the final phase smartly, holding on to claim a victory.

