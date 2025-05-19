Victor Osimhen scored to help Galatasaray claim their 25th Turkish league title on Sunday, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce to the runners-up spot for the fourth straight season. Turkey's most successful club swept aside Kayserispor 3-0 with Osimhen opening the scoring to move eight points clear of Fenerbahce with two rounds of games in the Turkish Super Lig remaining. Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored a late penalty to wrap up the win. Out in front since the third game of the season, Galatasaray qualify for the Champions League league phase.

They were ably assisted in their push for the title by the 25 goals scored by Osimhen since his arrival on loan from Napoli last September.

Losing out on silverware meanwhile could trigger Mourinho's departure from Fenerbahce one year before the end of his contract, local media suggest.

Mourinho's team were last crowned champions 11 years ago, and were undone this season by failing to win any of the four Istanbul derbies against Galatasaray and Besiktas.

The pressure got to Mourinho. After losing in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals to Galatasaray last month he grabbed the face of their coach, Okan Buruk.

