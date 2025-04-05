Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne will be remembered as one of the greatest ever players in the Premier League after the Belgian announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. De Bruyne, 33, has been instrumental to City's rise as the dominant force in English football since joining from Wolfsburg for £55 million ($72 million) in 2015. He has won 14 major trophies at the Etihad, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. De Bruyne has scored 106 goals and provided 174 assists in 413 appearances for City.

"He is one of the greatest midfielders ever to play in this country and for this club - there is no doubt," Guardiola said on Friday.

"We've won a lot of trophies and he's been involved in every single one."

The City captain's influence has diminished in recent seasons due to injury problems.

He missed five months last season due to a hamstring tear and has started just 21 of City's 47 matches in all competitions this season despite the struggles of Guardiola's side to match the standards they have set over the past decade.

- 'Consistency' -

But Guardiola hailed De Bruyne's consistency and durability during his peak years that allowed City to hoover up silverware.

"For his consistency, except the last year, year-and-a-half, due to injury problems. The consistency in important games and not important games, every three days being there all the time," added Guardiola.

"His assists, goals, vision in final third is so difficult to replace.

"Everyone can make actions for assists, (it's) how many years and games that makes him unique."

Other greats of City's success since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008 transformed the club's fortunes have already been immortalised.

Statues of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero stand outside the Etihad and Guardiola expects De Bruyne to be recognised in the same fashion.

"I would bet a lot of money that it is going to happen, that's for sure," said Guardiola. "He deserves to be in this level."

It remains unclear whether De Bruyne will depart at the end of the Premier League season or will continue to see out his days as a City player at the Club World Cup.

De Bruyne's contract is due to expire at the end of June, while the Club World Cup runs from June 14 until July 13.

"It's a good question I don't know," said Guardiola. "He has to decide, it's a new competition. I hope he can continue to play football in another place, but it depends on risk and contracts for the future.

"The club has to talk to him, and he has to say what he wants to do."

