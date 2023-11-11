German goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn has launched his academy in India, aiming to "transform the landscape of football education" and development in the country. He has entered into a partnership with Pro 10 in Maharashtra. The Oliver Kahn Academy aims to become the hub for complete football education that would focus on grooming players along with well-rounded athletes. It has plans to establish academies across the country, in collaboration with football clubs, sports academies and educational institutions.

Besides, goalkeeper academies will also be established in various parts of India.

Kahn believes that the country has a wealth of untapped talent.

"India is a country with great potential in football. This country requires the right football education, a disciplined curriculum, and world-class facilities to develop the game," he said in a statement.

"Our goal is to make India a better-playing nation, and I am confident that this country has the potential to flourish on the global football stage."

Earlier, on Tuesday, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey welcomed Kahn on his arrival to India.

"Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India," he had written on X (formerly Twitter).

"In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy. I wish him a pleasant stay in India." Kahn's last visit to India was back in 2008 when he played his farewell game for Bayern Munich against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which the German club won 3-0.

